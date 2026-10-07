Breaking the Brazil jinx and the England epic: 10 unforgettable moments in Messi's career with Argentina

Lionel Messi has brought the curtain down on a 21-year career with the Argentina national team. His final match in the "Albiceleste" shirt came in the capital Buenos Aires, where team-mates wept and fans paid a huge tribute to their historic star.

A comprehensive 3-0 win over Benin closed out Messi's international journey, in a match billed as "the last dance". The number 10 left the pitch to a massive ovation.

Across more than two decades, Messi ran the full emotional gauntlet with his country. Failures and disappointments gave way to World Cup glory, and he became one of the most prominent players in the history of Argentine football.

Below are the top 10 moments in Messi's career with Argentina, according to a report published by the British newspaper The Sun.