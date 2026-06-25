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Borussia Dortmund set €100m Felix Nmecha asking price before release clause kicks in as Premier League teams eye Germany star
Dortmund command absolute leverage with €100m valuation
According to Kicker, German giants Dortmund have established a firm €100 million ultimatum for any club looking to lure Nmecha away from the Westfalenstadion this summer. The internal valuation is designed to completely price out the majority of European suitors following the player's contract extension signed in March.
Crucially, unlike the subsequent two summer transfer windows, Nmecha does not possess an active release clause in his contract for the current 2026 window. Instead, the midfielder's contract includes an €80 million release clause active from the summer of 2027, which then drops to €70 million the following year. This contractual loophole grants the Dortmund hierarchy absolute leverage to dictate terms and handle incoming Premier League enquiries from a position of total control.
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Homegrown status fuels intense Premier League tracking
The 25-year-old’s unique background has made him an incredibly attractive asset for elite English clubs looking to reinforce their domestic squads. Born in Hamburg, Nmecha's family relocated in 2007, allowing the midfielder to spend over a decade developing through Manchester City’s prestigious youth academy setup.
Because of his extensive formative years spent in Manchester, Nmecha legally qualifies under the Premier League's strict Homegrown Player Rule. This highly coveted status requires English top-flight teams to register at least eight homegrown squad members, significantly driving up his market demand across the English Channel.
Real Madrid also circling
This isn't the first time Nmecha's name has circulated in connection with a move away from the Westfalenstadion. With the World Cup still in its early stages, Sky Sports revealed that Real Madrid boss José Mourinho had already begun scouting reinforcements for his midfield, with the Portuguese coach identifying Nmecha as exactly the type of energetic, creative profile he wanted to bring to the Bernabeu.
At that stage, Mourinho had made direct enquiries about Nmecha's situation. Madrid, though, were far from alone in the chase: both Manchester United and Manchester City were also said to be tracking developments closely, setting the stage for the type of multi-club scramble that has only intensified since Nmecha's World Cup form pushed his value even higher.
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Kovac set to dig heels in
Dortmund coach Niko Kovac has openly admitted that Nmecha's unique technical ability to navigate tight spaces and transition with speed is irreplaceable. Club executives are highly determined to build their new structural spine directly around the midfielder alongside Nico Schlotterbeck and Serhou Guirassy.
"Dortmund without Felix is completely different than with him," Kovac confessed when assessing the star's immense tactical importance to the squad's buildup play. Despite this, his impressive World Cup performances could accelerate his departure this summer, should an offer arrive that meets the German club's valuation.