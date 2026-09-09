AFP
Borussia Dortmund teenage star Konstantinos Karetsas hospitalised after collapsing on Champions League debut in worrying scenes
Medical emergency strikes in Spain
The footballing world was left in a state of shock on Tuesday night as Dortmund's rising star Karetsas was rushed to the hospital following a collapse during his Champions League debut against Villarreal.
In a move that sparked instant concern among players and fans alike, the 18-year-old midfielder played a routine pass to a teammate before visibly struggling and signalling his distress to the match official. He subsequently sat down on the grass as the gravity of the situation became apparent.
- AFP
Dortmund provide official update
Shortly after the incident, the Bundesliga giants released an official statement to provide clarity on the player's condition, confirming that the issue was related to his circulatory system. "Konstantinos Karetsas had to leave the field due to circulatory problems," Dortmund said in a statement. "Kosta is doing well under the circumstances and is on his way to the hospital for further tests."
Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel expressed the collective concern of the dressing room while remaining hopeful about his teammate's recovery. "I hope and I think that everything is OK and I hope that he's back and fit with us soon," Kobel told broadcaster Amazon Prime.
A summer of investment and injury
Karetsas arrived at Signal Iduna Park during a the summer transfer window, joining alongside fellow Greece international Giannis Konstantelias as part of a major recruitment drive focused on elite young talent. The former Belgium youth international cost Dortmund a significant €30 million (£25.7m/$34.9m) fee to pry away from Genk, while Konstantelias joined for €26m (£22.3m/$30.2m) from PAOK. Both were expected to play pivotal roles in the club's European campaign this season.
However, the German side has endured a nightmare run of luck regarding their expensive new acquisitions. This latest scare for Karetsas follows the devastating news regarding Konstantelias, whose season was likely ended last month by a serious ACL injury sustained on his Bundesliga debut. The misfortune surrounding their marquee summer signings has left manager Niko Kovac with significant tactical headaches as the fixture list intensifies across domestic and continental competitions.
- Getty Images Sport
Guirassy delivers late victory
Despite the dark cloud hanging over the match following the medical emergency, Dortmund managed to rally on the pitch to secure a hard-fought 3-2 victory in Spain. The match remained 0-0 at the time of Karetsas’ exit, but the contest eventually exploded into life.
Guirassy, making his 100th appearance for the club, proved his worth by netting a late brace to ensure all three points returned to Germany and surpassing Robert Lewandowski's tally in the process. While the result keeps Dortmund’s Champions League ambitions on track, the primary focus for the club remains the health and well-being of Karetsas.
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