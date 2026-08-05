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Magdy Obaid

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"Bombshell of the year": stormy technical and media welcome for Salah's move to Trabzonspor

FEATURES
M. Salah
Trabzonspor
Super Lig
Egypt

What did the stars of Turkish drama and the Turkish press say about the arrival of "Mo"?

The transfer of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, captain of the national team and former Liverpool player, to Turkish club Trabzonspor has sparked a wide wave of reaction across sporting, media and artistic circles in Turkey. 

Officials confirmed the progressing negotiations, then the player touched down on Turkish soil. It ranks among the most prominent events in the summer transfer market. The public and the media have celebrated a deal that carries historic significance for both the club and the Turkish league.

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  • Turkish media describe the deal as the "bombshell of the year"

    The deal dominated Turkish newspapers and channels, which tracked its every twist. Habertürk called Mohamed Salah's move to Trabzonspor "the bombshell of the year", stressing the scale of the shock and its likely impact on the balance of power in the Turkish Süper Lig.

    Habertürk ran the club's official announcement that talks had opened with the Egypt captain, then followed his arrival in Turkey, his medical and the signing of the contracts. 

    Trabzonspor's shares climbed on the stock exchange off the back of the deal, and the coverage put the spotlight back on the club's ambitions to fight for domestic and continental titles.

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  • Media interest in the deal: the financial dimensions and its importance for the club and the league

    Turkish media zeroed in on the financial details that make this deal so exceptional. The Egyptian secured an annual salary estimated at 17 million euros, plus bonuses of up to 5 million euros and a cut of shirt sales. Those terms rank it among the biggest signings in the history of Trabzonspor and the Turkish league, given the marketing and technical value they carry.

    For observers, the deal goes beyond strengthening the team's technical ranks. It represents a long-term investment in the club's media and commercial image, especially given the sweeping popularity Salah enjoys worldwide.

    Turkish reactions blended fan enthusiasm, technical celebration and intensive media coverage. Mohamed Salah's move to Trabzonspor is no ordinary transfer. It's an event set to leave a clear mark on Turkish football for seasons to come.

  • Mohamed Salahinstagram

    Turkish drama stars react to Salah's signing

    Mohamed Salah's transfer to Trabzonspor didn't just stir the fans and the sports press. The reaction quickly spread to Turkey's artistic and cultural circles. 

    Turkish actor Gökhan Alkan, star of the series "Heartbeat", celebrated the Egyptian's arrival at the maroon and blue club.

    Alkan couldn't hide his delight, calling the move a major boost for Turkish football. A player of this world-class level, he added, gives the Süper Lig unprecedented media and artistic momentum.

    His celebration fits a wider pattern. Turkish screen stars have long taken an interest in major sporting events, and few players carry the sweeping popularity of Salah. 

    The remarks shone a light on the cultural side of the deal. What began as a straightforward sporting transfer became a talking point for artists and followers alike, driving up the scale of interaction across social media.

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  • Mohamed salahinstagram

    Actors' welcome and confirmation of the deal's popular impact

    Turkish actor Emre Bulut also welcomed Mohamed Salah to Turkish soil ahead of the winger completing his move to Trabzonspor. 

    "A legend has arrived in the country," Bulut said, hailing an event that puts Turkish football back in the global spotlight.

    Those remarks, alongside Alkan's celebration, showed just how much popular and media pull Salah carries inside and outside Turkey. 

    This deal has spilled beyond the pitch and into wider cultural circles. Drama stars have joined the wave of public welcome, proof that the "Egyptian King" landing here marks a defining moment for both the club and the Turkish league.

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  • Social media erupts over Mohamed Salah's arrival

    A huge wave of tweets swept across social media in Turkey, welcoming Egyptian star Mohamed Salah to the city of Trabzon ahead of his official move to Trabzonspor. 

    Phrases such as "Welcome to the Egyptian King" and "Trabzon has become the capital of football" flooded the platform "X", with thousands of fans expressing their pride at adding one of the world's best players to their team. 

    Fan accounts turned into digital celebration arenas. Supporters posted welcoming videos and images designed especially for the occasion, capturing the unprecedented anticipation and excitement gripping the city since news broke that negotiations were progressing.

    Trabzonspor fans launched several interactive hashtags the moment Salah touched down on Turkish soil, most notably #HoşgeldinSalah, #KralTrabzonda and #EfsaneGeldi. All three topped the trending list in Turkey within hours.

    Optimism ran high across the comments beneath the tweets. Most fans agreed Salah's arrival is not just the signing of a player but "the deal of the century", one that will shift the balance of power in the Premier League, as some fan accounts put it while citing the local newspapers. 

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Kasimpasa
KAS
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
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