A huge wave of tweets swept across social media in Turkey, welcoming Egyptian star Mohamed Salah to the city of Trabzon ahead of his official move to Trabzonspor.
Phrases such as "Welcome to the Egyptian King" and "Trabzon has become the capital of football" flooded the platform "X", with thousands of fans expressing their pride at adding one of the world's best players to their team.
Fan accounts turned into digital celebration arenas. Supporters posted welcoming videos and images designed especially for the occasion, capturing the unprecedented anticipation and excitement gripping the city since news broke that negotiations were progressing.
Trabzonspor fans launched several interactive hashtags the moment Salah touched down on Turkish soil, most notably #HoşgeldinSalah, #KralTrabzonda and #EfsaneGeldi. All three topped the trending list in Turkey within hours.
Optimism ran high across the comments beneath the tweets. Most fans agreed Salah's arrival is not just the signing of a player but "the deal of the century", one that will shift the balance of power in the Premier League, as some fan accounts put it while citing the local newspapers.