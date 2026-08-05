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Magdy Obaid

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"Bombshell of the year": Enthusiastic technical and media welcome for Salah's move to Trabzonspor

FEATURES
M. Salah
Trabzonspor
Super Lig
Egypt

What did Turkish drama stars and newspapers say about "Mo's" arrival?

The transfer of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, captain of the national team and former Liverpool player, to Turkish club Trabzonspor has sparked a wide wave of reaction across sporting, media and artistic circles in Turkey. 

Negotiations have officially advanced, and the player has already landed on Turkish soil. That makes this one of the most prominent moves of the summer market, and the public and media celebration reflects just how historic it is for both the club and the Turkish league.

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  • Turkish media describe the deal as the "bombshell of the year"

    The deal received extensive coverage across Turkish newspapers and television channels, which tracked its developments moment by moment. The newspaper Habertürk branded Mohamed Salah's move to Trabzonspor "the bombshell of the year", a nod to the scale of the shock and its expected impact on the balance of power in the Turkish Süper Lig.

    Habertürk ran the club's official announcement that talks had opened with the captain of the Egypt national team. Its coverage then followed the details of his arrival in Turkey, his medical examinations and the signing of the contracts. 

    Reports also highlighted how the deal pushed up the club's shares on the stock exchange, shining a fresh light on Trabzonspor's ambitions to compete for domestic and continental titles.

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  • Media interest in the deal: the financial dimensions and its importance for the club and the league

    Turkish media zeroed in on the financial details that make the deal so exceptional, confirming the Egyptian pocketed an annual salary estimated at 17 million euros, plus bonuses reaching 5 million euros and a cut of shirt sales. Those terms rank among the biggest signings in the history of Trabzonspor and the Turkish league, given their marketing and technical value.

    For observers, the move goes well beyond bolstering the squad. It represents a long-term investment in the club's media and commercial image, especially given Salah's overwhelming popularity worldwide.

    Fan enthusiasm, technical celebration and intensive media coverage all came together in the Turkish reaction. Mohamed Salah's move to Trabzonspor is no ordinary transfer. It's an event set to leave a clear mark on Turkish football for seasons to come.

  • Turkish drama stars react to Salah's signing

    Mohamed Salah's move to Trabzonspor didn't just stir fans and the sports press. The reaction spread fast into Turkey's artistic and cultural circles. 

    Gökhan Alkan, star of the Turkish series "Heartbeat", was among those celebrating the Egyptian's arrival at the maroon and blue side. 

    The actor made no secret of his delight, calling the move a major boost for Turkish football. A player of that world-class calibre, he added, hands the Süper Lig unprecedented media and artistic momentum.

    His reaction fits a wider pattern of Turkish screen stars taking an interest in big sporting moments, especially when the player in question carries the kind of sweeping popularity Salah does. 

    Those remarks shone a light on the cultural side of the deal. What began as a straightforward sporting transfer became a talking point for artists and followers alike, driving up the buzz across social media.

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  • Actors' welcome and confirmation of the deal's popular impact

    Turkish actor Emre Bulat also welcomed Mohamed Salah to Turkish soil ahead of completing the procedures for his move to Trabzonspor. 

    "A legend has arrived in the country," Bulat said, taking pride in an event that puts Turkish football back under the global spotlight.

    Coming alongside Alkan's celebration, Bulat's words showed just how much popular and media pull Salah carries inside and outside Turkey. 

    The deal has become an event that spills beyond the pitch into wider cultural life. Drama stars have joined the general wave of welcome, proof that the arrival of the "Egyptian King" marks a defining moment in the history of both the club and the Turkish league.

    mohamed salahhttps://www.instagram.com/stories/emrbult/?hl=ar

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  • Social media erupts over Mohamed Salah's arrival

    Social media in Turkey erupted as Egyptian star Mohamed Salah touched down in Trabzon, with a huge wave of tweets welcoming him ahead of his official move to Trabzonspor. 

    "Welcome to the Egyptian King" and "Trabzon has become the capital of football" flooded the platform "X", as thousands of fans hailed the arrival of one of the world's best players. 

    Fan accounts turned into digital celebration arenas. Supporters posted videos and welcome images designed specially for the occasion, capturing the excitement that has gripped the city since news broke of progress in the negotiations.

    The moment Salah landed on Turkish soil, Trabzonspor fans launched a string of trending hashtags. #HoşgeldinSalah, #KralTrabzonda and #EfsaneGeldi topped the list of the most talked-about in Turkey within hours.

    Optimism poured through the replies. Most fans agreed that Salah's arrival is not merely the signing of a player but the "deal of the century" that will change the balance of power in the Premier League, as some fan accounts put it while citing the local newspapers. 

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