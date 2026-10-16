Bologna, Palladino: “Skorupski or Pessina? I’ve made my choice. Dovbyk will have to wait for his chance, I like Enem”

Raffaele Palladino, Bologna manager, looks ahead to the match against Inter at a press conference before the seventh round of Serie A: "The team must have this fire and hunger because these are the qualities that have distinguished the group in recent years," Sportmediaset reports. "We face the league leaders, who have the best attack, and these games are decided by details. I want to see character, courage and the healthy boldness needed to face the big teams. We need to understand the phase of the match and keep the ball at our feet. We still need to improve on that. At Lecce, there were moments when we should have managed possession better. Tomorrow will not be easy, but we must give everything. And we know the Dall'Ara will be full, and I would like the lads to let themselves be carried along by the crowd's enthusiasm."





On his goalkeeper selection, Palladino said: "Training determines who plays, regardless of any mistakes, because I can make mistakes too, as can the players and the referees: mistakes are part of this job. I choose who plays with complete calm, and I have complete faith in both Skorupski and Pessina. Whoever plays tomorrow will have my full support. I have already made my choice for tomorrow."