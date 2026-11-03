The Milan derby had a match within the match. BordoCam, a DAZN feature, captured exchanges and outbursts that the main cameras and viewers at home missed. As AC Milan beat Inter emphatically, those moments offered a glimpse of Inter's difficult spell and AC Milan's joy.

Anger on the bench over the marking for the 1-0 goal gave way to Chivu's instruction, which left open the area Rabiot occupied for the 2-0 goal. Maignan then produced a stunning save before Inter's confusion in the closing stages.