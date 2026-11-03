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AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

“Bisseck has to mark!”: the instruction to Diouf that leaves Rabiot free, and “But what did he save?” after Maignan’s stop - the stories behind the AC Milan-Inter derby

AC Milan vs Inter
AC Milan
Inter
Serie A

BordoCam on DAZN reveals the story behind AC Milan’s emphatic win over Inter in the Milan derby

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Europa League

05 Nov 2026

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Serie A

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The Milan derby had a match within the match. BordoCam, a DAZN feature, captured exchanges and outbursts that the main cameras and viewers at home missed. As AC Milan beat Inter emphatically, those moments offered a glimpse of Inter's difficult spell and AC Milan's joy.

Anger on the bench over the marking for the 1-0 goal gave way to Chivu's instruction, which left open the area Rabiot occupied for the 2-0 goal. Maignan then produced a stunning save before Inter's confusion in the closing stages.

  • Moreira in sunglasses and Kaká’s emotion

    Milan arrive at the stadium with quiet purpose. Diego Moreira emerges from the garage tunnel wearing sunglasses alongside Maignan, who is sucking a lollipop. But everyone at San Siro is waiting for Ricky Kakà's return. In the centre of the pitch, he is overcome with emotion and cries as the Curva chant for him. From one No 22 to another, as though he had been called.

  • Chivu’s whispers about the 1-0 and Gila’s torn shirt

    Chivu asks his "new" Inter to make crescent-shaped runs in behind after sending them out in a different formation. But AC Milan take control. Morerira beats Carlos Augusto and crosses into the box for Pulisic to score, leaving the Romanian manager's instructions to fade to whispers. The American celebrates with the crowd and his team-mates, but Mario Gila isn't among them. He runs to the bench to change his shirt after a challenge with Thuram tore it. Federico Dimarco is the only Inter player on his feet, reacting and rallying his team-mates on the bench. Chivu's assistants confirm: "Bisseck must mark him!"

  • Chivu’s decision on Rabiot’s goal

    For the goal that makes it 2-0, Diouf initially takes up a position roughly where Rabiot will eventually shoot. Chivu springs up from the bench and moves him, urgently telling him to screen Modric, who turns out to be a decoy.

    The area is left unguarded. Barella lets Rabiot run past without a challenge, while Calhanoglu and Sucic run into the blocks set up by Amorim's staff. The goal sends the AC Milan bench and the stadium into raptures again, but Amorim and Modric immediately point to the staff's set-piece specialist as the key to it.

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  • Inter's tactical instructions up to 2-1

    After the score reaches 2-0, Inter try to reorganise. Barella urges Diouf on with a shout of "Andy! GO!", but Diouf and then Calhanoglu leave too much space for Modric and Musah.

    Chivu's tactical coach points it out to the manager: "Calhanoglu is giving up too much ground, he has to go," then again: "Calha has to push up!" Chivu cannot get through to the Turk, and his message to Barella fails to get anyone to push up either. Thuram finds himself on his own and calls for a long ball played directly to him.

  • Maignan’s save

    Inter grow into the game and Spence has a chance to equalise, but Maignan makes a difficult save look routine. Chivu makes a "mamma mia" gesture with his hand, while staff member Cecchi exclaims twice: "How did he get to that? How did he get to that?" On the bench, Aleksandar Stankovic shakes his head in disbelief.

  • The free-kick that made it 3-1

    Barella gives the ball away in a costly position, infuriating Chivu. He gestures as if to say, "Oh, come on..." But when the referee blows for a free kick on the edge of the box, Chivu merely grimaces with his arms outstretched.

    After Moreira asks Modric if he can take it, Modric agrees. Maignan arranges the counter-wall, but Diouf ignores Bastoni's call to jump and gets his timing wrong. The ball passes right over his head, and Martinez does not see it leave Moreira's foot in time.

    Fourth official Di Bello goes over to Chivu, who is almost in tears, to confirm that officials checked the earlier contact between Thuram and De Winter in the box and ruled it was not a penalty.

  • The second half and the penalty awarded and then withdrawn

    The second half is quieter. Chivu urges Andy Diouf to push forward, then turns to Thuram, shouting "Marcus... harder!" as he demands more aggression in the press.

    On the bench, Chivu, Kolarov and Cecchi discuss a possible solution. The Serbian suggests an attacking 4-2, with Zielinski as the first substitute, but Chivu has second thoughts and opts for a two-man midfield in a 5-4-1.

    Guida's penalty award for an alleged handball by Gila is the only incident to shake up the second half. Amorim and the AC Milan bench put their hands on their heads, then check the incident on their tablet and complain that the decision is wrong. VAR calls Guida over, and he overturns the penalty decision.

Next matches
MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC

INT

INT

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

COM

COM