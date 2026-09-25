Between Al-Dawsari and Al-Hamdan: save the Saudi national team from the fans of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr!

The latest victim of this bitter conflict was Abdullah Al-Hamdan, the current Al-Nassr striker, who spent several years at traditional rivals Al-Hilal before crossing the capital last February.

Al-Hamdan turned in one of his worst displays on Wednesday, during the 1-0 win over Kuwait in the opening round of the Arabian Gulf Cup group stage, "Gulf 27".

In front of goal he made all the wrong calls, passing when he should have shot and shooting when he should have passed. Greek coach Georgios Donis had seen enough and hauled him off. The fans jeered him all the way to the bench.

None of that is unusual. It happens in football. What wasn't normal was the ferocious attack the Saudi striker copped after the match, both from supporters and from media figures aligned with Al-Hilal.

Criticism is fair enough, particularly after a display that poor. But the attempt to break the player morally was something else, twisting one bad match into a verdict on his entire career with Saudi Arabia.