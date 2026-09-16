Nine wins and two draws from their last 11 matches. Seven victories on the spin. Benfica have hit the ground running and head to San Siro to win, and to make a statement in Europe too. A return to the Champions League is the priority. Doing it by lifting the Europa League into the Frankfurt sky next May would also help finally lay Béla Guttmann's curse to rest. After José Mourinho left for Real Madrid, Benfica chose Marco Silva to lead the project after an excellent spell at Fulham, and he was also the record man at Olympiacos, but the idea has always stayed the same: to try to win with proactive football.
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Benfica, not just Pavlidis: all the dangers for AC Milan. But the clash with Porto could change the priorities
Pavlidis guarantee
Benfica set up in a 4-2-3-1, with Pavlidis, previously tracked by AC Milan, leading the line. The Greek striker is a guarantee: 29 goals last year, and already 14 in 11 matches this season. The squad blends youth and experience, with Palhinha among them after arriving this year following his spell at Tottenham. The Portugal international is one of the midfield options, along with former Juventus man Barrenechea, Barreiro and the versatile Aursnes. In front of Soares or Trubin (he is no longer the first choice), the defence could be exposed if opponents get at them with pace. Circati, who arrived from Parma to replace Antonio Silva, is still settling in, while Llenglet and Araujo are not exactly the definition of watertight defending. Further forward, aside from Pavlidis, keep an eye on the attacking midfielders: Sudakov, Prestianni, Schjelderup, Rafa Silva, plus El Diablo Echeverri, who is looking to revive his form after a difficult season between Leverkusen and Girona.
Deep squad
Who Marco Silva picks remains up in the air, with Porto waiting in four days in a match that could decide top spot. Prestianni looked spent when he came off against Gil Vicente and could start on the bench. At right-back, Banjaqui is expected to keep his place again. Bah is on the road to recovery but did not travel to Milan, so unless there is a surprise, the 18-year-old will start once more. There is no doubt over the presence of Pavlidis, even if his back-up, Duran, carries a threat. The same goes for alternatives Lukebakio and Kamiński, both technical and quick. The squad is deep and the quality is obvious. For AC Milan, this is the worst possible opponent. They will need a huge performance to start the League Phase with three points.
The match to be played
Benfica, currently second and two points off the top, have scored 21 goals in six matches and conceded four. They create plenty and score heavily, but with two attack-minded full-backs and players who are not quick to track back, they suffer badly against counter-attacks, quick switches of play and sudden balls in behind. AC Milan must not let Benfica dictate the play. They need to raise the pressure and break quickly in behind.
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