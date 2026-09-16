Benfica, not just Pavlidis: all the dangers for AC Milan. But the clash with Porto could change the priorities

Benfica set up in a 4-2-3-1, with Pavlidis, previously tracked by AC Milan, leading the line. The Greek striker is a guarantee: 29 goals last year, and already 14 in 11 matches this season. The squad blends youth and experience, with Palhinha among them after arriving this year following his spell at Tottenham. The Portugal international is one of the midfield options, along with former Juventus man Barrenechea, Barreiro and the versatile Aursnes. In front of Soares or Trubin (he is no longer the first choice), the defence could be exposed if opponents get at them with pace. Circati, who arrived from Parma to replace Antonio Silva, is still settling in, while Llenglet and Araujo are not exactly the definition of watertight defending. Further forward, aside from Pavlidis, keep an eye on the attacking midfielders: Sudakov, Prestianni, Schjelderup, Rafa Silva, plus El Diablo Echeverri, who is looking to revive his form after a difficult season between Leverkusen and Girona.