Belgium v Italy: where to watch on TV and online, channel, kick-off time and line-ups

Next matches BEL UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ITA Watch

Italy's emphatic, perhaps unexpected 3-1 win over France was not enough to book their place in the Nations League finals.

At 8.45pm on Sunday evening, Roberto Mancini's Azzurri travel to Belgium for the final round with qualification still at stake.

A win or a draw will take Group A leaders Italy through, regardless of the result of France's match against Turkey, who have already been relegated to League 2.

Here's everything you need to know about Belgium v Italy: kick-off time, line-ups and where to watch on TV and via streaming.