Rodri, the Manchester City star, was close to joining Real Madrid before Barcelona intervened and redirected him towards the Camp Nou.

The surprise in the Rodri deal is not the move itself. It is the secrecy that shrouded the entire negotiation.

Everything appears to have been settled within hours, but behind it lay a long effort to win the player over, in an agreement that remains unfinalised to this day.

According to "Sport", Barcelona turned the situation in their favour with almost no leaks and complete discretion.

The newspaper revealed a string of exclusive details about the deal once the negotiations edged close to completion.

To understand how it all unfolded, go back to 30 July. Deco, Barça's sporting director, had just enjoyed a few days of rest in Croatia. He could have travelled straight to Birmingham to join Barcelona's training camp, but he chose differently. He returned to Barcelona first, stayed for a little over a day, then travelled with the rest of the delegation.