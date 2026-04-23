Four in a row! Bayern Munich women win Frauen-Bundesliga title yet again as Lioness Georgia Stanway bows out in style

With Stanway’s contract expiring, Arsenal have emerged as the frontrunners to secure her signature as they look to bolster a squad that recently tasted Champions League glory. The Gunners are reportedly in advanced talks with the 91-cap England international, aiming to add her elite experience to their pursuit of the WSL title next season. Several other major European clubs remain interested in the midfielder, who has become one of the most decorated English exports in the history of the women's game.