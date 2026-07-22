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Bayern Munich legend ‘completely relaxed’ about Michael Olise transfer speculation as Real Madrid mull over record-shattering bid for France international winger
Matthaus addresses recent transfer speculation
Writing in his latest column for Sky Sport, Matthaus addressed the growing speculation surrounding the winger and a potential move to Spain. He wrote: "In the past week there has been speculation about the future of Olisye, but I see it completely relaxed.
Uli Hoeness already took a clear position a few weeks ago and explained that the player is staying at Bayern and Real Madrid can save themselves the call. Olisye has a contract in Munich, Bayern do not want to sell him. The club want to have success and have already made two very good transfers and I am convinced that the planning is not yet finished."
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Remarkable numbers justify firm Bayern Munich stance
The firm stance taken by the club is easily justified by the remarkable numbers the France international produced on the pitch. During his magnificent campaign with Bayern Munich last season, Olisye made 57 appearances across all competitions.
The dynamic attacker proved to be a constant threat, scoring 25 goals and providing 28 assists to help secure domestic glory. Furthermore, Matthaus highlighted the tactical importance of his position.
He noted that while Olisye operated centrally as a number 10 for the national team, he feels much more comfortable and is significantly more effective playing on the right wing for the German champions.
Top playmaker at the recent World Cup
Olisye carried his incredible club form onto the international stage over the summer. Despite France finishing fourth at the recent World Cup in America, he was the standout playmaker of the tournament, delivering seven outstanding assists.
Bayern Munich began their pre-season preparations on Monday without their international stars, but Matthaus sees no issue. He explained: "Of course, it is always best for a coach to have his team together as early as possible, but it is nothing new that players come back later after a tournament and, from my point of view, it is not a disadvantage compared to the competition."
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Looking ahead to the upcoming campaign
Looking ahead to the upcoming campaign, Matthaus stated: "I think that Bayern Munich will have a team next season that is even stronger than the team of the past season." Olisye will soon return from his holiday to join pre-season training. The winger will aim to maintain his exceptional form as the squad pushes for further silverware.
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