Cruzeiro, though, are starting from a hefty valuation, according to Tuttosport. The striker, under contract until 2030, could be sold for between €40 million and €45 million. In the summer, Zenit went as far as offering around €30 million, but Kaio Jorge rejected the move and preferred a possible return to Europe.





What makes the situation interesting for Juventus is the agreement reached at the time of the sale: Juventus have in fact kept 30% of any future resale. Cruzeiro signed Kaio Jorge for just €7.2 million after his loan spell at Frosinone, where he scored three goals in Serie A in 2023-24, following two seasons (2021-2023) at Juventus, with 11 appearances, zero goals and a serious injury (rupture of the patellar tendon).





Seen from another angle, aside from the possible percentage Juve would receive, a return for Kaio Jorge to Europe for millions could also leave the Old Lady seeing him as a regret. With the necessary differences between the two cases, the situation could recall that of Dean Huijsen, sold to Bournemouth for around €15 million and then moved to Real Madrid for €60 million.











