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Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Bayern Munich are in for Kaio Jorge: the percentage for Juventus and the Huijsen-style regret

Kaio Jorge
Transfers
Juventus
Cruzeiro
Bayern Munich

The Brazilian striker, who was at Juventus from 2021 to 2023, is having a great season with Cruzeiro and is attracting the attention of some top clubs

Kaio Jorge is once again attracting serious interest on the European transfer market. According to journalist Ekrem Konur in Fussball.news, Bayern Munich have sent their own scouts to Brazil to take a closer look at the Cruzeiro forward, formerly of Juventus. The 24-year-old is among the profiles being considered as a possible long-term alternative to Harry Kane, the undisputed focal point of the Bavarians' attack. His numbers this season stand out most of all: 16 goals and 2 assists in 38 appearances this season.


Bayer Leverkusen have also reportedly sent scouts to Brazil, so Bayern are not alone in tracking the former Juventus man. Benfica, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, AC Milan and Fiorentina are also said to be monitoring the situation. Benfica, in particular, are reportedly especially interested and could try to open talks as early as the January transfer window.


  • The valuation

    Cruzeiro, though, are starting from a hefty valuation, according to Tuttosport. The striker, under contract until 2030, could be sold for between €40 million and €45 million. In the summer, Zenit went as far as offering around €30 million, but Kaio Jorge rejected the move and preferred a possible return to Europe.


    What makes the situation interesting for Juventus is the agreement reached at the time of the sale: Juventus have in fact kept 30% of any future resale. Cruzeiro signed Kaio Jorge for just €7.2 million after his loan spell at Frosinone, where he scored three goals in Serie A in 2023-24, following two seasons (2021-2023) at Juventus, with 11 appearances, zero goals and a serious injury (rupture of the patellar tendon).


    Seen from another angle, aside from the possible percentage Juve would receive, a return for Kaio Jorge to Europe for millions could also leave the Old Lady seeing him as a regret. With the necessary differences between the two cases, the situation could recall that of Dean Huijsen, sold to Bournemouth for around €15 million and then moved to Real Madrid for €60 million.




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