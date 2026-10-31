Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund drew 2-2 at the Allianz Arena. The top two showed their strengths and weaknesses: neither gave in, but neither looked unstoppable. A point apiece leaves five teams separated by three points, with Freiburg two points behind and Werder Bremen and Leipzig three back.
Bayern Munich 2-2 Borussia Dortmund: Fabio Silva equalises in the 89th minute, Kane misses a penalty
Two injuries, then Laimer breaks the deadlock
Olise rattles the post with a ferocious left-footed shot to give Bayern Munich the first chance. Dortmund respond through surprise package Chukwuemeka (formerly of Chelsea and previously tracked by AC Milan), but the defence denies him twice. The match is more evenly balanced than expected. Urbig has to be at his best to deny Bellingham's right-footed effort from outside the box, while at the other end Saibari breaks through on goal but cannot beat Kobel. Then, in the space of two minutes, Bayern Munich, managed by Kompany's assistant Aaron Danks, lose Saibari (Brown comes on) and Gnabry (replaced by Stanisic) to injury. In the 35th minute, VAR rules out Bellingham's first career Bundesliga goal for offside by Chukwuemeka, following a moment of madness from Kim and Pimentano. Instead of 0-1, it's 1-0 as Laimer breaks through on goal and beats Kobel, who cannot stop the Austrian's second attempt. Dortmund nearly equalise straight away through Bellingham after a superb midfield move featuring a sole-of-the-boot touch to get away from Pavlovic.
Goals and errors
Laimer forces another save from Kobel early in the second half as Bayern turn up the pressure. In the 57th minute, Kane, who celebrated winning the Ballon d'Or with the entire stadium before the match, has a chance to make it 2-0 after Nmecha handles in the box. Kane's penalty hits the bar. Bayern go from the brink of 2-0 to 1-1 as Schlotterbeck beats Olise to the ball and finds Nmecha, who sets up Guirassy to fire past Urbig. Bayern regain the lead through Upamecano, who turns in a pass from Kane. The Englishman almost makes it three, but his right-footed shot from the edge of the box goes narrowly wide of Kobel's left-hand post. Late on, Fabio Viera makes it 2-2, stunning the Allianz Arena. Karl has the final chance but hits the bar. It ends 2-2, leaving the Bundesliga more open than ever.
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