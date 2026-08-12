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'I didn’t know that' - Bayer Leverkusen star Christian Kofane reacts to €100m price tag amidst transfer rumors linking him to Arsenal
Kofane remains in the dark over Gunners interest
Following a stellar debut campaign at the BayArena, reports have intensified suggesting that Arsenal are leading the chase for Kofane signature. Mikel Arteta is known to be in the market for dynamic attacking reinforcements, and Kofane’s profile fits the North London club's recent recruitment strategy perfectly.
Despite the mounting headlines in both Germany and England, the young forward insists that his focus has remained strictly on the pitch. Speaking to Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger about the alleged interest from the Emirates Stadium, Kofane revealed: “No, that didn’t reach me. My agent apparently spoke to one or two people. I myself didn’t have any contact with anyone.”
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Staggering €100m valuation shocks the youngster
While the link to Arsenal was news to him, Kofane was even more taken aback by the financial figures being quoted by his representative. Earlier this year, his agent, Eric Depolo, made headlines by describing the striker as a “€100m player”, while Transfermarkt currently values the forward at a more modest €40m. When confronted with this specific valuation, Kofane’s reaction was one of genuine disbelief.
"Wow. No, I didn’t know that. You clearly don’t know me: I don’t concern myself with social media and things like that,” he explained. "No. My agent can say whatever he wants, and the media can say whatever they want about it. I’m here to play football.
Focus remains on football over career planning
At just 20 years old, Kofane is at a crossroads that many young athletes find difficult to navigate. The temptation of a move to a global giant like Arsenal often leads to meticulous career mapping, but the Leverkusen man seems content to let his performances do the talking. His priority remains his development at the BayArena, where he has found a stable environment to hone his skills. He is currently under contract with the German club until 2029, giving Leverkusen a strong hand in any future negotiations.
Regarding his future career, Kofane stated: "As I said, at the moment I’m focused on playing football. But now that you’ve brought it up, I suppose I’ll have to start thinking about it."
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The battle for the starting spot
Looking ahead to the new Bundesliga campaign, Kofane faces stiff competition for a starting berth in Carles Martinez Novell’s tactical setup. With Patrik Schick also vying for the central striker role, Kofane is focused on learning from his teammate rather than viewing him purely as a rival. "Patrik is a great player and an outstanding professional. I like his mentality. He is a player you can look up to. I try to learn things from him and thus develop myself as a player and mentally," Kofane stated.
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