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Barcelona want La Liga cult hero Vedat Muriqi as new striker if bid for Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez fails
Muriqi's profile appeals to Barcelona
The club has a clear vision for the type of striker they need if their pursuit of Alvarez falls through: a traditional 'No. 9' with height, a commanding presence in the box, and elite-level experience.
According to SPORT, RCD Mallorca’s Muriqi has emerged as a top alternative following an outstanding campaign. At 31, the Kosovo international has become one of the league's standout performers, currently sitting as the division's second-highest goalscorer. He offers a tactical dimension missing from the current squad: aerial dominance, the ability to pin back center-backs, and a clinical instinct inside the area.
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Initial moves via intermediaries
SPORT claim that the Catalan club has already made inquiries through intermediaries to gauge the player's situation, though no direct contact has been made with the player's camp yet. Muriqi, aware of the growing interest following his stellar form, remains focused on finishing the season strongly before entertaining any moves.
The striker has a €40 million release clause, but according to those close to the player - who is under contract until 2029 - he could be available for a significantly lower fee depending on Mallorca’s sporting situation. Barcelona is closely monitoring the Balearic side’s performance, noting that a potential relegation to the second division could further drive down the asking price.
Mallorca’s struggles and the relegation factor
Mallorca currently sit in 15th place with 34 points, largely thanks to Muriqi's goals keeping them afloat in the top flight. Deco and his scouting team view him as an ideal tactical resource to unlock stubborn, deep-sitting defences.
The sporting director believes the squad needs a player who offers different solutions than Robert Lewandowski or the younger attackers. Muriqi’s physical power would allow Barca to adopt a more direct style when necessary, utilising his strength in individual duels and his ability to hold up the ball to provide relief for the midfield.
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Sorloth emerges as another option
Muriqi is not the only name on the table. Atletico's Alexander Sorloth is also highly regarded. The Norwegian shares many characteristics with Muriqi - physicality, aerial prowess, and proven goalscoring pedigree in La Liga.