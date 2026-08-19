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Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Barcelona have renewed their interest in Lautaro Martinez, Inter's position. Meeting with the agent in Madrid, he is Flick and Deco's number one target after the no to Julian Alvarez

Inter
Barcelona
L. Martinez

After months of rumours and ideas, this time Barcelona have started getting serious in their attempt to prise the Argentine centre-forward away from Inter.

Barcelona could become the biggest threat in this transfer window to any side with a mobile centre-forward in the squad. The Catalan club spent the summer chasing the dream of bringing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid to wear the blaugrana shirt, but they have now shifted targets after finding only closed doors on the Rojiblanca side of Madrid.

According to Gerard Romero, a very well-known streamer, host of the Jijantes podcast, ambassador of the Kings League and, more often than not, a transfer insider for Spain's two biggest clubs given his direct relationships with many of the leading figures at the two teams, the Catalan club have opened a new file for their attack and have started talks to try to prise captain Lautaro Martinez away from Inter.

  • Working on Lautaro

    After Julian Alvarez said no, Barcelona made Lautaro Martinez their top target and have started working on the deal in recent days. It is certainly a difficult negotiation, but according to Gerard Romero, the Catalan club believe there is an opening on the player's side that could allow them to try to negotiate a move to Catalonia in these final weeks of the transfer window.

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  • Meeting with the agent

    Gerard Moreno says Deco met Lautaro Martinez's agent, Alejandro Camano, in Madrid in recent days. The player's entourage have opened the door to a move to Barcelona for the Argentina forward.

  • Inter do not want to sell him

    With the latest contract renewal, Lautaro Martinez and Inter agreed to remove the release clause, which was set at €120 million and only valid for a limited period. That clause has now gone, and anyone trying to prise the Argentine captain away from Milan will have to negotiate with the Nerazzurri, who, like Atletico with Julian Alvarez, currently have no desire to sell their captain. Everything will depend on the offer, of course, because if it were truly beyond market value then it would at least be considered, more by the fund for obvious reasons than by the Italian management.

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LaLiga
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