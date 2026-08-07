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Rodri Real Madrid Barcelona GFXGOAL
Karim Malim

Translated by

Barcelona deliver the knockout blow: the steal of the century turns into Real Madrid's worst nightmare

Rodri
J. Mourinho
H. Flick
Real Madrid
Barcelona
FEATURES
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Espanyol vs Real Madrid
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Rodri sets the transfer market alight: he was close to the Bernabéu and ended up at the Camp Nou!

Rodri has dealt Real Madrid a harsh blow, snubbing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in favour of Barcelona in a switch that could redraw the battle lines between Spanish football's two giants. The deal has the makings of one of the most notable transfers in recent years.

Los Blancos had been the frontrunners to bring the Spanish midfielder back to the capital. Barcelona turned the tables in recent days, though, making the Camp Nou the most likely destination for the Ballon d'Or winner. Expect the deal to be completed for a sum below his market value, given that he is entering the final year of his contract with Manchester City.

Rodri's decision came as a surprise. He picked Barcelona over Real Madrid despite the widespread belief that the Royal Club held a clear advantage in the race, according to Goal.

Real Madrid had revived their long-standing interest in the Manchester City man after his impressive displays with the Spanish national team at the World Cup. Barcelona moved quietly and snatched the deal from under them, bringing the player within touching distance of the Catalan shirt rather than the Merengue one.

With just one season left on his City contract, the fee is expected to be relatively low. That has turned the deal into a rare opportunity nobody could pass up.

  • Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    An opportunity that will not come again

    The chance to sign the best defensive midfielder in the world does not come around often, especially when he is available at a price far below his footballing value.

    Manchester City are still trying to convince the player to renew his contract. But the latest reports confirm the English club are prepared to accept an offer just above 60 million pounds sterling (81 million dollars) rather than lose him for free at the end of the season.

    Rodri has spent recent months making clear his desire to return to Spain. The end of the Pep Guardiola era at the Etihad Stadium only sharpened that feeling, convincing him the time had come to take on a new challenge, just as a number of the team's stars have done recently, among them John Stones and Bernardo Silva.

    At 30, he knows he has only a few years left to produce his best level. That makes him keen to pick the right sporting project to round off his career.

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    Barcelona seizes the perfect opportunity

    Real Madrid appeared to hold the whip hand early on, but Barcelona pounced on recent developments and barged their way into the negotiations.

    Real Madrid never nailed down a final agreement with Manchester City or the player over personal terms. Barcelona, meanwhile, opened direct lines to both parties and edged closer to sealing the deal.

    Driving the Catalan club's interest was the serious injury to the Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong at the World Cup. He suffered a tear of the medial collateral ligament in his knee, an injury expected to sideline him for around four months, with surgery a possibility.

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    Flick's project settles the decision

    Rodri fancies a move to Barcelona. He's convinced the sporting project under Hansi Flick fits his game perfectly.

    According to "The Athletic", the player is drawn to a philosophy built on possession and ball circulation. He'd also link up with a host of his Spain team-mates in the dressing room.

    His technical profile echoes the one that made Sergio Busquets one of the finest holding midfielders in Barcelona's history, and that only strengthens the club's belief that he is the ideal successor in the role.

    Rodri's agent, Pablo Barquero, confirmed that the player had informed Real Madrid of his final decision with all due respect.

    Speaking to "Cadena SER" radio, he said: "Out of respect for Real Madrid and in appreciation of the way they dealt with us, Rodri told them that his decision is to move to Barcelona."

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    Conflicting accounts

    Big transfers always come with noise, and the moment word broke of Rodri closing in on Barcelona, the Spanish media filled up with contradictory accounts.

    Some reports claimed Real Madrid had already struck an agreement with Manchester City, only to try lowering the value of the deal at the last moment. That, the story goes, is what caused negotiations to collapse.

    Other accounts painted a different picture. The player, they said, grew frustrated by the slowness of Real Madrid's movements, especially with the club unwilling to pay more than £34 million ($46 million). So he switched his destination to Barcelona.

    Then came the more colourful theories. One suggested Rodri never intended to join Real Madrid at all, using the Spanish giants' interest to pressure Barcelona and speed up his own moves. Another, more sensational still, spoke of coordination between Manchester City and Barcelona to push Real Madrid into raising their financial offer.

    Whatever the truth, the collapse reportedly sparked anger inside the corridors of Real Madrid. Manager Jose Mourinho felt deeply frustrated after missing out on one of his most prominent targets of the window.

    Sources say Mourinho made an angry call to head of scouting Juni Calafat, venting his displeasure at the club's failure to get the deal done. The reply? The team would see out the season with their current midfield options, with negotiations broken down for good.

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