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'A historic result' - Barcelona claim incredible 6-2 away win against Real Madrid as women's team replicate famous Lionel Messi & Thierry Henry-inspired feat in Champions League
A complete Champions League performance
Barcelona, last year's runners-up, produced a masterclass in clinical football at the home of their greatest rivals, securing a massive 6-2 advantage to take back to Catalonia. Midfielder Guijarro, who dictated the tempo throughout the match, was full of praise for how the team executed their game plan, recording a result reminiscent of the men's team's famous win at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2009, when the likes of Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry and Xavi tore their rivals apart.
Speaking to TV3 and UEFA after the final whistle, Guijarro expressed her satisfaction with the collective effort. "It has been a very complete match, worthy of the Champions League. That third goal did us a lot of good after the 1-2 to reach the break with a wide advantage," she said.
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Drawing parallels with history
The 6-2 scoreline inevitably drew comparisons to the legendary men's Clasico in 2009, where Pep Guardiola’s side triumphed by the same margin at the Santiago Bernabeu. Guijarro was quick to acknowledge the significance of the result while noting that the identity of the team remains the most important factor for the squad.
When asked about the iconic scoreline, the Balearic midfielder remained humble but proud of the milestone achieved by the current group. "It has been a historic result, but we'll stick with the way we played," she said, emphasising that the style of play remains the hallmark of this Barcelona era.
Tactical dominance and decision making
Beyond the goals, Guijarro highlighted the intelligence shown by the players on the pitch. Barcelona, who have already lifted the trophy three times in their history, demonstrated their elite experience through an ability to manipulate the Real Madrid defensive shape. This allowed them to create numerous chances, effectively neutralising the hosts' attempts to press high up the pitch throughout the 90 minutes.
Guijarro explained the tactical nuances that led to the victory: "We chose the passes well. When to go wide, when to accelerate the play... We felt comfortable with the ball, we knew how to get out of their pressure and create chances. Their two goals may be avoidable, but we must be happy, proud and happy for what we have done in this match."
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Looking ahead to the Spotify Camp Nou
Despite the four-goal cushion, the Barcelona squad is not taking anything for granted. There is a clear desire within the camp to finish the job in style in front of their own supporters during the second leg on April 2, with the hope that the match will provide another landmark moment for women's football in Spain.
Guijarro is already looking forward to the atmosphere in the second leg, calling on the fans to turn out in force. She concluded: "Let's see if in the second leg we can repeat it and the Camp Nou is filled to see it." With the tie heavily tilted in their favour, Barca appear destined for the semi-finals, continuing their pursuit of European glory.