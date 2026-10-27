For Vargas, Kylian Mbappé's second-place finish proves that individual brilliance alone falls short. He must now show he can drive collective success too.

That is excellent news for Real Madrid and coach José Mourinho, who need a "hungrier" version of Mbappé to win silverware this season after two years without a trophy.

Vargas said: "Mbappé had justifications for winning the Ballon d'Or, but in the end Harry Kane's victory was the fairest outcome."

He added: "For Mourinho and Real Madrid, Mbappé losing the Ballon d'Or is wonderful news. Had he won it, that would have been a lesser source of motivation this season. Mourinho needs him hungry, and 2027 must be his year."

"The football world is eager to give this award to Kylian, but he will not receive it as a gift," he went on. "He has to earn it, and he already knows that scoring goals is not enough. He must lead Real Madrid and win titles, preferably the Champions League. If he succeeds in that, there will be no doubts in 2027."

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