Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026AFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Ballon d'Or: Yamal missed a big chance, and Mbappe's loss is good news in Madrid

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
H. Kane
K. Mbappe
J. Mourinho
L. Yamal
J. Bellingham
Barcelona
Spain
England
France
Portugal

A Spanish journalist explains how the French star can win the Ballon d'Or

Diego Vargas, a journalist at the website "Defensa Central", reckons the 2026 Ballon d'Or landed in the right hands after Harry Kane claimed the prize.

The England striker, he argues, made the most complete case. Both Mbappé and Lamine Yamal fell short of something that would have made them equally worthy.

Kane lifted the Ballon d'Or on Monday evening at the London Palladium theatre. Mbappé finished second, with Lamine Yamal in third, the Spaniard settling once again for the best young talent award, his third in a row.

  • Yamal squandered a big chance

    Vargas explained: "Harry Kane has what Mbappé has not achieved, namely collective titles such as the Bundesliga and the German Cup, and he also has what Lamine Yamal lacked, namely an impact on his team's successes."

    Lamine Yamal, in Vargas's view, let a golden chance slip in 2026. "Had Lamine, the Spanish league and Super Cup champion with Barcelona, put in a good performance at the World Cup, he would undoubtedly have been the winner, but his limited contribution to the Spanish national team's triumph negatively affected his chances. As for Mbappé, he broke the World Cup goalscoring record, but the absence of titles was a heavy burden against him," he said.

    Neither player, Vargas insisted, had done enough to settle the Ballon d'Or race.

    Read also: Has Messi's story lost its impact? The Ballon d'Or criteria in the dock

  • "Mourinho wants him hungrier"

    For Vargas, Kylian Mbappé's second-place finish proves that individual brilliance alone falls short. He must now show he can drive collective success too.

    That is excellent news for Real Madrid and coach José Mourinho, who need a "hungrier" version of Mbappé to win silverware this season after two years without a trophy.

    Vargas said: "Mbappé had justifications for winning the Ballon d'Or, but in the end Harry Kane's victory was the fairest outcome."

    He added: "For Mourinho and Real Madrid, Mbappé losing the Ballon d'Or is wonderful news. Had he won it, that would have been a lesser source of motivation this season. Mourinho needs him hungry, and 2027 must be his year."

    "The football world is eager to give this award to Kylian, but he will not receive it as a gift," he went on. "He has to earn it, and he already knows that scoring goals is not enough. He must lead Real Madrid and win titles, preferably the Champions League. If he succeeds in that, there will be no doubts in 2027."

    Read also: Will Flick pay the price? The Clásico shock reopens the thorny file at Barcelona


  • Bellingham like Mbappé: Real Madrid awaits a terrifying team!

    Vargas also explained why Kane came out on top and Jude Bellingham couldn't compete, even though he rated the Real Madrid man as England's best player at the World Cup in the United States.

    He said: "The World Cup that Jude Bellingham delivered was far better than the one Harry Kane delivered, and this is an indisputable fact. But it is also true that Jude faced the same problem Mbappé faced, namely the absence of titles. In addition, he was very far from contention given what he delivered with Real Madrid throughout last season. As for his current situation, the matter is different, as his levels have seen a big leap since the World Cup."

    Signing off, Vargas added: "I hope the Madridistas prepare well for the Ballon d'Or next year, and that the colour white dominates the 2027 ceremony entirely. Real Madrid have several players in their squad capable of winning the award. Mourinho must push these players forward and build a fearsome team so that one of them is crowned with the Ballon d'Or next year."

    Read also: A surprise awaits Ronaldo in the Portugal national team

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
SAN

SAN

LaLiga

01 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA