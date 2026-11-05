Vicario 6: He has little to do in the first half, apart from comfortably keeping out a deflected shot. The defence blocks the few attempts that come his way after the break, while Smit shoots over from a very good position. He is not at fault for the goal and produces a superb save to deny Meerdink deep into stoppage time, though the chance is ruled out for offside against the AZ striker.

Kalulu 6: On the right flank, he covers for Kolo Muani and sometimes tries to bring him into play, but rarely overlaps. He ventures forward more at the start of the second half, then struggles late on and drops too deep into the penalty area.

Gatti 7: Wearing the captain's armband, he starts alertly, with precise, clean challenges. Early in the second half, he stops Daal getting past him and deflects his shot behind for a corner. He then overcomplicates a counter-attack and costs the team a good chance. A few minutes later, he misplaces a pass that would have put Alajbegovic through. In the 70th minute, he gets to the ball first on the edge of his own area and carries it out. Exhausted, he goes off and hands the armband to Bremer (78' Bremer 5.5: he tries to impose himself in the centre of the area during the Dutch side's late onslaught, but struggles badly).

Lucumí 6: Alongside Gatti, he aims to be more precise and commit fewer fouls than in recent outings. He has a largely comfortable 80 minutes before struggling late on with the rest of the Juventus defence.

Kelly 5: He completes the three-man central defence in Spalletti's side. His marking is good, but his clearances and attempts to start attacks draw Spalletti's fury on the bench. Along with Cabal, he is at fault for AZ's goal to make it 2-1.

Sarr 6: A hard-working display full of running. He has few touches but helps link the different areas of the team, provides cover and wins the ball back.

T.Koopmeiners 7: The prodigal son returns to Alkmaar with a fine left-footed volley and does not celebrate when it goes in. In the second half, De Busser makes an error with his feet and ends up well off his line, but Koopmeiners does not attempt a chip from outside the area. He also wins the ball back on a couple of important occasions.

Cambiaso 5.5: Starting as a wide midfielder, he drops back when Juventus defend to make a back five, with Kalulu on the right alongside the three centre-backs. He struggles a little at the start of the second half, picks up a booking and makes way with half an hour remaining (60' Cabal 5: he occupies the left flank confidently without taking risks, and moves across to the right when needed as he switches places with Kalulu. Along with Kelly, he is at fault for AZ's goal to make it 2-1).

Woltemade 5.5: As ever, his movement is laboured and his passing often inaccurate. He leads Juve's attack tonight, with Kolo Muani on the right and Alajbegovic on the left, and combines well with the Frenchman for Kolo Muani's goal (78' Ekhator 5.5: he makes his debut, spends more time defending than attacking and picks up a booking).

Alajbegovic 6.5: With the team playing predominantly down the right through Kolo Muani, he sees less of the ball on his side. Midway through the first half, he fires a powerful right-footed shot just over the bar, then handles a couple of balls with the composure of a veteran. He gets into good positions to score on a couple of occasions in the second half, but Koopmeiners gets the final pass wrong the first time and Gatti does the same the second (60' Boga 6: he shows flashes of his ability with a couple of bursts forward).

Kolo Muani 7.5: His right-footed shot across goal goes just wide of the post before he delivers a fine assist from the right wing for Koopmeiners' goal. He then scores Juventus's second with a fine left-footed shot after tenaciously winning the ball back and exchanging passes with Woltemade. He continues to start on the right in the second half but ranges across the attack, often beating his direct opponent for pace (86' Douglas Luiz: no rating).

Manager Spalletti 6.5: His decision to play Kolo Muani on the right pays off, though whether it proves a one-night inspiration or the turning point of the season for the French striker and Spalletti himself remains to be seen. He manages the start of the second half well, but Juventus fail to deliver the knockout blow. The team come under tremendous pressure late on, and his substitutions do not help.