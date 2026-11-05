Vicario 6: A deflected shot gives him his only real work in the first half, and he keeps it out comfortably. He has nothing to do in the second as the defence blocks AZ's few efforts and Smit shoots over from a very good position. He is not at fault for the goal. Deep into stoppage time, he pulls off a superb save to deny Meerdink, though the chance is ruled out for offside against the AZ forward.

Kalulu 6: On the right flank, he covers for Kolo Muani and sometimes looks to bring him into play, but rarely overlaps. He ventures forward more at the start of the second half, then struggles late on and drops too deep into the box.

Gatti 7: Wearing the captain's armband, he starts alertly, timing his challenges well. Early in the second half, he stops Daal getting past him and deflects his shot behind for a corner. He overcomplicates a counter-attack to cost his team a good opportunity, then misplaces the decisive pass to Alajbegovic on another foray forward a few minutes later. In the 70th minute, he makes an emphatic interception on the edge of his box and carries the ball out. Exhausted, he goes off and hands the armband to Bremer (78' Bremer 5.5: He tries to make his presence felt in the middle of the box during the Dutch side's final assault, but struggles badly).

Lucumí 6: Alongside Gatti, he looks to be more precise and commit fewer fouls than he has recently. After 80 fairly quiet minutes, he struggles in the closing stages, like the rest of Juventus's defence.

Kelly 5: Spalletti's back three is completed by Kelly, who marks well but fares less well when playing out and starting attacks, to the manager's fury on the bench. He shares the blame with Cabal for AZ's goal to make it 2-1.

Sarr 6: His hard work and running help him link the lines, provide cover and win the ball back, even if he has few touches.

T.Koopmeiners 7: Back in Alkmaar, the prodigal son scores with a fine left-footed volley and does not celebrate. In the second half, De Busser makes a mistake with his feet and finds himself away from his goal, but Koopmeiners does not dare try a chip from outside the box. He also makes a couple of valuable ball recoveries.

Cambiaso 5.5: Starting as a wide midfielder, he drops deeper when Juventus defend, forming a back five with Kalulu on the right alongside the three centre-backs. He struggles a little at the start of the second half, picks up a booking and comes off with half an hour left (60' Cabal 5: He takes up his position on the left flank confidently without taking risks, and switches to the right when needed as he swaps positions with Kalulu. He shares the blame with Kelly for AZ's goal to make it 2-1).

Woltemade 5.5: Juve's central attacking focal point, with Kolo Muani on the right and Alajbegovic on the left, is as cumbersome in his movement and as inaccurate with his passes as ever. He does well in the one-two with the Frenchman for Kolo Muani's goal (78' Ekhator 5.5: He makes his debut, spends more time defending than attacking and picks up a booking).

Alajbegovic 6.5: Most of Juventus's play goes down the right through Kolo Muani rather than his side. Midway through the first half, he makes his mark with a powerful right-footed shot that goes narrowly over the crossbar, then handles a couple of balls with the composure of a veteran. Twice in the second half, he gets into position to score, but Koopmeiners and then Gatti get the final pass wrong (60' Boga 6: He shows a couple of flashes of his quality).

Kolo Muani 7.5: An angled right-footed shot goes just wide of the post before he provides a fine assist from the right wing for Koopmeiners's goal. He then scores Juventus's second with a fine left-footed shot after tenaciously winning the ball back and exchanging passes with Woltemade. Starting on the right again in the second half, he moves across the front line and often beats his direct opponent for pace (86' Douglas Luiz: not rated).

Manager Spalletti 6.5: His plan works well, particularly the new idea of playing Kolo Muani on the right. Whether that proves a one-night insight or the turning point of the season for the French forward and Spalletti remains to be seen. He also manages the start of the second half well, but his team fail to land the knockout blow and struggle badly late on. His substitutions do not help.