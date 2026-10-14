Audero confirms: “Juventus approached me in the summer, but the deal did not go through for several reasons”

Emil Audero, born in 1997, told gianlucadimarzio.com he came close to returning to Juventus this summer, having played there in 2016-17: "They considered me and other goalkeepers this summer, but the deal did not go through for various reasons. I was just waiting to see what the best option might be, and training to be ready for anything."





His time at Juventus: "I was lucky enough to make my debut in a great Juventus side, but I think the Emil I am now would enjoy it more: training with them every day made it seem normal to me. Only now have I realised the quality of those players. I have wonderful memories, first because they were people of great character, and then because on the pitch they were on another planet."





Massimiliano Allegri: "He is a great person and is exceptionally good at managing players. He knew exactly how to deal with people of that calibre."