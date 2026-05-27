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Atletico Madrid open to Julian Alvarez sale to fund Bernardo Silva and Cristian Romero moves with overhaul of Diego Simeone's side planned
Atletico Madrid plan historic summer window
According to AS, Atletico's preparations for a critical transfer window have begun following a gruelling season that ended with a heavy 5-1 defeat to Villarreal, leaving them fourth in La Liga after crashing out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage. Alemany faces the daunting task of replacing MLS-bound Griezmann while revamping his squad.
Alvarez was initially viewed as the cornerstone of this new project after joining the club for €75 million in 2024. Despite scoring 49 goals in 106 total appearances and netting 20 times this term, the Argentine has failed to win a single trophy in the Spanish capital so far.
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Alvarez exit set to ignite transfer market
The potential availability of the World Cup winner is set to ignite the summer transfer market, with Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and Arsenal all vying for his signature. PSG view the versatile attacker as the ideal marquee addition to their star-studded squad, which successfully won the Champions League last season, and are now preparing to face Arsenal in the final on Saturday.
Barcelona are monitoring the situation closely, seeing the striker as a long-term successor in attack following Robert Lewandowski's departure, but the Catalan club's financial crisis complicates the deal.
Funding the massive rebuild and Simeone's stance
Any sale of the striker, whose contract expires in 2030, would require a record-breaking fee well in excess of €100m. This cash injection would empower Alemany to pursue elite talents like Silva, who departs Manchester City this summer after winning every possible trophy, and Tottenham defender Romero.
Securing Romero would bolster a defence that desperately needs leadership, especially after he helped Spurs miraculously survive relegation on the final day. With Joao Gomes and Marc Cucurella also targeted, massive squad transformation looms.
Manager Simeone addressed the mounting speculation, stating: "He is old enough to know what he is going to do and he will have his decision made, I imagine."
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What next for Atletico?
Atletico Madrid must now navigate a frantic transfer window under their new Apollo ownership, where spending strictly depends on generated income. Alemany will work tirelessly over the coming weeks to finalise departures and secure vital reinforcements. Fans can expect a remarkably different starting line-up when the squad regroups for pre-season, as the club strive to launch a highly competitive new era.