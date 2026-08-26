Atlético Madrid have run out of patience. After months of controversy over Julián Álvarez's future, the anger inside the Madrid club has spilled into the open, with a stinging message aimed at the player, those around him, and Barcelona, who keep pushing to land the Argentine striker.

Official sources inside Atlético believe the club has become the biggest loser in the whole affair, according to exclusive statements to the newspaper Marca. They flatly reject the idea of Álvarez as the victim.

One senior source did not hold back: "The player is being presented as the victim, but the only victim in the Julián case is us."