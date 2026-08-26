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엔리케 세레소 (Enrique Cerezo)Getty Images
Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

Atlético explodes over Álvarez: we are the only victim, and these are the chances of selling him to Barcelona

Transfers
J. Alvarez
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga
Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid
Sevilla
Atletico Madrid
Argentina
Spain

A firm, unshakeable stance

Atlético Madrid have run out of patience. After months of controversy over Julián Álvarez's future, the anger inside the Madrid club has spilled into the open, with a stinging message aimed at the player, those around him, and Barcelona, who keep pushing to land the Argentine striker.

Official sources inside Atlético believe the club has become the biggest loser in the whole affair, according to exclusive statements to the newspaper Marca. They flatly reject the idea of Álvarez as the victim.

One senior source did not hold back: "The player is being presented as the victim, but the only victim in the Julián case is us."

  • Atlético: Barcelona harmed us

    Madrid's anger runs deeper than the prospect of losing Alvarez. Atletico's management see the way the whole affair has been handled over the past months as simply unacceptable.

    Club sources confirm to Marca that Atletico have suffered economic and social damage from the crisis. The talk of the player's desire to join Barcelona rumbles on, and the Catalan club keep their grip on the Argentine striker.

    "They have damaged us economically and socially," the sources added.

    What is happening has gone well beyond the limits of normal negotiations between clubs, in Atletico's eyes. The matter has become an ongoing crisis, one that has hit the club's image and its relationship with its supporters.

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  • "0%": Atlético slam the door in Barcelona's face

    Atletico have delivered their bluntest verdict yet. Club sources confirmed that any prospect of Alvarez joining Barcelona has vanished entirely, stating: "There is a 0% chance of selling him to Barcelona."

    Joan Laporta revealed Barcelona's offer earlier, a bid worth 100 million euros. It does nothing to shift Atletico's position. The club insist the matter no longer hinges on the size of the deal.

    "This issue is not about money, it is about dignity," the source added. That is a clear message from Atletico's board: they refuse to open any talks with Barcelona over the player, however high the offer climbs.

  • A campaign of lies and half-truths

    Atlético didn't stop there. Club sources accused those involved in the case of building a media narrative that fails to reflect the full truth.

    The sources said: "A campaign full of lies and half-truths has been created, and the only one paying the price is Atlético".

    All this talk of the player's suffering and his desire to leave, the club believes, diverts attention from the damage done to Atlético, especially with the future of its leading star now a constant source of controversy.

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  • Atlético respond to Álvarez and his agent

    The club aimed its fury at those around the player too, chiefly his agent Fernando Hidalgo. Atletico's management believes he played a key role in the events that led to the current situation.

    Atletico now intend to update the complaint they had already filed, adding the new developments and the moves made by Barcelona and the player's agent. It's a step that confirms they have no intention of closing the file quietly.

    Marca also point out that Alvarez rejected an offer in March to renew his contract that would have made him the highest earner in the team, taking his wages from 7 million euros to 10 million.

    You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

  • Atlético set a condition, but the offer never arrived

    Atletico set a final deadline to resolve the player's future: an offer worth 150 million euros excluding commissions, to land at the club's offices by 20 June.

    It never came.

    As far as Atletico are concerned, they have offered everything they could, and it is the club that has kept paying the price of the crisis while talk of Alvarez joining Barcelona rumbled on.

  • Despite the anger: Atletico backs the player

    The tone was harsh and combative, but Atletico were keen, according to Marca, to separate their stance on the matter from the player's health condition.

    Alvarez missed today's training session after feeling unwell. The club confirmed it would offer him its full support and medical assistance, placing its facilities at his disposal until he is ready to return to the group.

    Behind that, though, Atletico's management is unhappy at the way sensitive topics such as mental health, anxiety and depression have been dragged into the middle of the crisis. They stress that they treat these matters seriously and will not abandon the player when he needs help.

  • Read also:

    The fox breaks his silence: Laporta announces he is holding on to Álvarez and extends an olive branch to Atlético
    Loyalty or disrespect? Arteta phones Álvarez and the player ignores the call

    "Below par and biased towards Real Madrid": the referee for the Real Madrid and Sociedad match revealed

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM