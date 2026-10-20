There's no let-up in Serie A, with several clubs still in turmoil. Bologna sacked Tedesco and replaced him with Palladino, then Cuesta and Parma parted ways during the league break. Now Maurizio Sarri is under pressure after a very disappointing start on the Atalanta bench. Their latest defeat at San Siro leaves Atalanta 11th in the table on nine points, with four defeats in their last five Serie A matches.
Atalanta, Sarri already under fire? The club say his job is not at risk, but Pioli and Tudor’s names crop up
The new philosophy and the time needed
The Bergamo club want to change their tactical approach and long-term strategy, so they plan to give the former Lazio manager the time he needs to establish his own footballing project. After nine years under Gasperini, Juric took charge but was sacked. Palladino replaced him, but the club did not retain him after they shared a season in charge. New sporting director Giuntoli has staked everything on an overhaul built around Sarri's arrival and his recognised 4-3-3 system.
The difficulties in the dressing room
But the squad have struggled to adapt to this tactical system and the Tuscan coach's training methods, particularly players unused to his sessions. After two somewhat fortunate wins against Sassuolo and Bologna, they lost to Roma (at the Olimpico), Cagliari (at home) and Juventus (in Turin), before defeat in Milan.
Pioli and Tudor in contention, Motta an obstacle
The first signs of dissent from supporters and local critics suggest that Sarri's position is less secure than it was at the start of the project, though the club are inclined to stick with him. Giuntoli and Percassi must now decide whether to give him time to impose his philosophy or return to the old playing system under a different manager. Stefano Pioli and Igor Tudor are emerging as possible alternatives in Bergamo. For Thiago Motta, repeatedly linked with Atalanta and a disciple of Gasperini, the obstacle is the presence of the former Juventus executive, who pushed hard to bring him to Turin only to sack him, damaging their relationship.
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