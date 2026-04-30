After Olise delivered another strong performance in the epic first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain (4–5), scoring the equaliser to make it 2–2, Dugarry enthused about the 24-year-old on RMC Sport: "We don't realise what we're witnessing here: he's an exceptional player.""We are witnessing the birth of a star. He is only just beginning to show his true potential. He really has something special. He can do absolutely everything: he can score goals, play passes, and he's lightning fast. We are at the dawn of something truly monumental," Dugarry concluded.
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"At the dawn of something huge": World champion already compares FC Bayern Munich star to Zinedine Zidane
Dugarry, who won the 1998 World Cup on home soil alongside Zidane, eventually drew a comparison between the Ballon d'Or winner and the current Bayern star: "I may be stretching it a bit, but this kid has a touch of 'Zizou' about him—in the way he nonchalantly controls the ball, uses his body, glides between the lines, and reads the game," he explained.
- Getty
Michael Olise is likely to be among the Ballon d'Or favourites.
FC Bayern Munich signed Olise from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024 for €53 million; his market value is now well over €100 million. He remains under contract with FC Bayern until 2029, with no release clause. This season, he has scored 59 points in 47 matches across all competitions for the Munich side.
Should Bayern win this season's Champions League, Olise is likely to join teammate Harry Kane in the Ballon d'Or conversation.
He made his senior international debut in September 2024 and has since earned 15 caps, scoring four goals, all but assuring his place in Didier Deschamps' World Cup squad.
Michael Olise's statistics for the 2025–26 season:
Games: 47 Minutes played: 3,671 minutes played. Goals: 20 Assists: 29