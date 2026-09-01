Arsenal hijacked! Sunderland swoop to beat Mikel Arteta to £30m Lyon star Malick Fofana in deadline day shock

Sunderland have struck an agreement with Lyon to sign winger Fofana, according to The Athletic. As per The Sun, the Black Cats will pay an initial £26m, with a further £4m tied up in performance-related add-ons. Fofana has been granted permission to travel to the North East for a medical ahead of Tuesday night's transfer deadline.

The 21-year-old is poised to sign a five-year contract at the Stadium of Light. The deal will keep him at the club until 2031, and includes an option for a further 12 months.



