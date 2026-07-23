For the 2002-born winger, this is his second spell in English football after the experience he gained with Norwich City, where he arrived in 2021 from PAOK Salonika for €11 million. Before his subsequent spells at Twente and Fortuna Dusseldorf, Tzolis made 30 appearances and scored 3 goals for Norwich. Since joining Club Brugge in the summer of 2024, he has added 108 appearances, 43 goals and 45 assists in Belgium.