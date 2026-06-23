Arsenal beat host of clubs to sign Leicester wonderkid as transfer fee agreed

The youngster created history by making his top-flight debut against Newcastle aged just 15 years and 271 days, ranking behind only Ethan Nwaneri in the Premier League records at the time. Monga subsequently became the youngest goalscorer in Championship history after scoring against Preston North End in August, registering a goal and two assists across 27 second-tier appearances. However, his individual efforts were unable to halt the club's plummet into League One, accelerating his inevitable summer departure.