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Arsenal beat host of clubs to sign Leicester wonderkid as transfer fee agreed
Arsenal secure prodigy signing
Mikel Arteta's side have stolen a march on their domestic rivals by finalising a package in the region of £10 million for the 16-year-old. According to talkSPORT, the Gunners successfully navigated complex negotiations to bypass a potentially lengthy compensation tribunal process. The England Under-19 international had attracted concrete interest from eight separate teams, including Manchester United, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Roma, Bayer Leverkusen, and RB Leipzig, before choosing the Emirates Stadium.
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Praise from former boss
The teenager initially made his senior top-flight breakthrough under a Man Utd legend who served as his manager at Leicester during that period. Following Monga's historic debut cameo in April 2025, Ruud van Nistelrooy said: "You could see glimpses of his great qualities, he’s a great winger and has speed. He's a fantastic talent – a great boy, he deserved these minutes and hopefully, more to come."
Rapid rise amid relegation
The youngster created history by making his top-flight debut against Newcastle aged just 15 years and 271 days, ranking behind only Ethan Nwaneri in the Premier League records at the time. Monga subsequently became the youngest goalscorer in Championship history after scoring against Preston North End in August, registering a goal and two assists across 27 second-tier appearances. However, his individual efforts were unable to halt the club's plummet into League One, accelerating his inevitable summer departure.
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What comes next?
Having played under four different managers during a chaotic period in the Midlands, Monga will look forward to working under a stable coaching environment at Arsenal. His arrival will provide more depth for Arteta as the north London giants prepare for another intense campaign aimed at retaining their domestic crown and going one better in the Champions League.