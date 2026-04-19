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Mohamed Saeed

Arne Slot confirms Giorgi Mamardashvili taken to hospital after worrying injury in Liverpool's derby victory at Everton

G. Mamardashvili
Liverpool
A. Slot
Everton
Premier League

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed that goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was taken to hospital following a concerning injury during Sunday's Merseyside derby. The Georgian international was forced off on a stretcher during the 2-1 victory at Everton, adding to a growing selection headache for the Reds.

  • Hospital trip for Mamardashvili

    The goalkeeper was injured in the sequence leading to Everton's equalising goal, leaving Slot to sweat on the fitness of his current first choice stopper while club No.1 Alisson Becker continues his own recovery on the sidelines.

    Providing an update on the shot-stopper's condition after the final whistle, Slot confirmed the immediate medical steps taken. “He has gone off to hospital,” the Dutchman told reporters. “It looked to me, and it is also what they told me, an open wound. It will not be a long term injury, let's see if he will be available next week.”

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    Chaos at Goodison Park

    The injury occurred during a frantic passage of play in the second half. As Beto moved in to equalise for the Toffees, Mamardashvili was involved in a heavy collision during a crucial moment that left him unable to continue. The Georgian had been solid in the absence of Alisson, but the impact with Beto and defender Andrew Robertson left him in visible distress.

    After several minutes of on-field treatment, the decision was made to use a stretcher, sparking fears of a lengthy layoff during a pivotal part of the Premier League campaign. Despite the setback, Liverpool managed to find a winner through Virgil van Dijk deep into stoppage time.

  • Woodman's unexpected debut

    With Mamardashvili unable to finish the game, Slot was forced to turn to third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. The 29-year-old, who arrived at Anfield in the summer, was thrust into the heat of a Merseyside derby for his Premier League debut. It was a baptism of fire for the former Preston North End man, who had only previously featured in a Carabao Cup defeat.

    Woodman gave a composed account of himself during his time on the pitch, maintaining a clean sheet during his minutes as the Reds pushed for their late winner.

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    Champions League qualification in sight

    The timing of the injury is far from ideal for Liverpool, who occupy fifth place in the Premier League table and remain firmly in the hunt for Champions League qualification. They sit just three points behind Manchester United and Aston Villa, with a demanding run of games on the horizon that will test the depth of Slot's squad.

    Liverpool are scheduled to host Crystal Palace at Anfield next weekend before a high-profile trip to face Manchester United.

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