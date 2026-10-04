Overnight on Tuesday 6 into Wednesday 7, Italian time, the whole of Argentina will come to a standstill. That is when Lionel Messi's last official match in the shirt of the Argentina Seleccion will take place. The last dance, in an atmosphere unlike any other, though not without controversy.
After the scandal surrounding the penultimate match, when Burkina Faso's players refused to travel to Buenos Aires and Argentina ended up facing the African nation's Under-23 side, controversy is also mounting over the Benin federation, the designated opponents for La Pulce's final outing in the albiceleste shirt.