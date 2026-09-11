'What do you mean resign?!' – Archie Brown left in total disbelief as post-match interview takes wild turn

English full-back Archie Brown delivered a Player of the Match performance as Fenerbahce marked their return to the UEFA Champions League with a 1-1 draw against Roma. Bryan Cristante opened the scoring for the visitors with a low 20-yard effort in the first half.

Shortly after the restart, 24-year-old Brown dinked the ball over Mile Svilar following a clever pass from Mason Greenwood to level the scoreline.

Despite second-half pressure and the introduction of Romelu Lukaku from the bench, neither side could find a late winner.