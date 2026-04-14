AFP
'Another level' - Benfica boss Jose Mourinho still 'the best of all', insists Vangelis Pavlidis
Prolific Pavlidis thrives under Mourinho
Pavlidis has enjoyed a sensational campaign at the Estadio da Luz, netting 21 goals in 29 Liga Portugal appearances to spearhead Benfica’s attack. Since Mourinho’s appointment in September 2025, the 27-year-old forward has taken his game to another level, contributing 25 goals across all competitions under "Special One". Despite remaining unbeaten in the league this term, the Eagles currently sit third in the table as they navigate a fiercely contested three-way title race.
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Striker hails managerial icon
In an interview with Greek outlet Fosonline, Pavlidis discussed his career trajectory and the profound impact of working with one of football's most decorated figures. The forward, who arrived at the club with a substantial €100 million release clause in 2024, suggested that Mourinho's reputation is entirely justified by his daily commitment to his players.
Speaking about his collaboration with the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss, Pavlidis said: "Special One! There's not much more to say about Mourinho. Just two words… He has a passion for football. He loves the sport, he loves his players, he's always honest. He knows and understands everything about football and how to manage his teams. His career speaks for itself. He's a coach of another level, he's the best of all."
A potential Greek homecoming
While Pavlidis is currently contracted until 2029 and remains focused on domestic success, his form has inevitably attracted interest from major European rivals. The striker remains settled in Portugal but refused to rule out an eventual return to his homeland later in his career.
Addressing his long-term future and his continued interest in the Greek top flight, the Benfica marksman added: "You never know what will happen. In the future, maybe. We'll see. Of course, I watch the Greek league, I follow the teams and my national team colleagues."
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Lisbon derby defines title hopes
Mourinho’s side face a season-defining trip to the Estadio Jose Alvalade this Sunday for a Lisbon derby against second-placed Sporting CP. Currently trailing their rivals by two points and leaders Porto by seven, Benfica must secure a victory to keep their fading championship aspirations alive. With Sporting still possessing a game in hand, the pressure is on Pavlidis to maintain his clinical edge in what promises to be a hostile away atmosphere.