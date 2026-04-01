Angelo Stiller is no match for Leon Goretzka and his special status: the winners and losers in the German national team

The same applies, for better or worse, to Angelo Stiller, provided Aleksandar Pavlovic and, above all, Felix Nmecha recover in time or remain fit. Pavlovic has already returned to training, whilst it looks like a race against time for Nmecha.
Stiller, who was added to the squad later, consequently started in both friendlies and, on the whole, did a decent job. But nothing more than that. He certainly confirmed Nagelsmann’s assessment that Pavlovic currently has the edge. Nmecha’s absence seems to be his only chance of a call-up.
Especially as Pascal Groß enjoys a sort of special status as a link-up player and Nagelsmann’s “right-hand man” in the team, even though he didn’t exactly impress against Ghana. It was therefore no surprise that Anton Stach wasn’t given another chance to make his case. Yet the Leeds United defensive midfielder had certainly made a positive impression with some good moments after coming on against Switzerland and even set up the winning goal in the 4-3 victory. He could also provide the necessary cover for counter-attacks and do the dirty work for Joshua Kimmich, but Nagelsmann clearly has other plans.
And that’s where Leon Goretzka comes in. Although he was far from setting the world alight, he clearly fits the player profile Nagelsmann is looking for in the position alongside Pavlovic or Nmecha. As announced to kicker in the run-up to the match, Goretzka acts as a line-breaker on the front line. With his penetrating power, he is intended to tie down opponents as a sort of free radical and act as a passing option, which he did effectively in the closing stages against Ghana with his pass to assist provider Sane.
As Kimmich moves between the right flank and the centre, Goretzka’s presence is not missed in midfield during games with plenty of possession. The captain was hardly any less involved in the game than he is at Bayern Munich and was just as adept at utilising his qualities with the ball at his feet. Defensively, too, he did a decent job, even if he often had plenty of space behind him and was therefore not entirely blameless for the first goal conceded against Switzerland. However, Nagelsmann doesn’t really have a serious alternative for right-back anyway, a fact that substitute Josha Vagnoman – much to his own and his teammates’ chagrin – confirmed once again after three years away from the national team with his poor tackling before Ghana’s equaliser. It is quite possible that this is why Benjamin Henrichs or Ridle Baku (both RB Leipzig) will return to the national team.