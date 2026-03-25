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Andy Robertson writes emotional farewell to 'second to none' Mohamed Salah and calls for Liverpool to give a legendary send off
End of an Anfield era
The Liverpool dressing room has begun the process of saying goodbye to one of the club's greatest-ever players. Robertson took to social media to share a deeply personal message for Salah after the forward released a highly emotional video on Tuesday confirming his impending departure. The duo were foundational pillars in the side that secured both Champions League and Premier League glory under Jurgen Klopp, and another league title under Arne Slot last season.
A heartbreaking goodbye to the Egyptian King
In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Robertson wrote: "Mohamed, Thank you. 9 of the best years of our lives with amazing memories on and off the pitch. Watching you become the best at what you do and become one of the best to ever have worn the Liverpool shirt has been a joy to watch and be part of. Your mentality is second to none and a lot of people could take note. You have pushed yourself every single day and always demanded more from yourself and others. A pleasure sharing the pitch with you for so long but even more so being able to call you a friend. You deserve a send off that reflects your status at LFC- the greatest. Second to none."
Sacrifices made to ensure Anfield exit
The news of Salah's exit comes after a period of tension at Anfield, including a public rift with head coach Slot. To facilitate a smooth departure a year before his contract was due to expire, Salah reportedly reached a landmark agreement to forfeit his £400,000-a-week wages for the final year of his deal. This financial sacrifice ensures the forward can leave as a free agent this summer, bringing a legendary nine-year chapter to a close.
The Egyptian King leaves behind a record of over 250 goals and a trophy cabinet that includes every major honour available to a Liverpool player in the modern era.
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Robertson faces his own Liverpool crossroads
While Robertson was focused on celebrating his team-mate, the Scotsman is also facing an uncertain future at Anfield. The 32-year-old has struggled for consistent minutes, starting just six Premier League games this term following the arrival of Milos Kerkez. Reports suggest that the club does not currently plan to extend Robertson's contract, which could mean a double exit for two of the most influential figures of the last decade.
Robertson has already been linked with a move back to Scotland with boyhood club Celtic. Despite opportunities to move on during the January transfer window, the defender confirmed he rejected a move to Tottenham to see out the current campaign and help Liverpool chase success in the FA Cup and Champions League before the curtain falls on this era.