Andoni Iraola speaks out on Alexis Mac Allister's future amid Real Madrid links & gives update on Liverpool's 'obvious' transfer priorities

Mac Allister has two years remaining on his current contract, but is frequently mentioned with a move to Madrid as a potential destination. Iraola has made his stance clear regarding the future of Mac Allister, and has been quick to praise the midfielder's impact on Merseyside.

Following a heavy workload that saw him reach the World Cup final with Argentina, Mac Allister is set to rejoin the Liverpool squad after the break. "I think Alexis has been one of the best players of the club last year and has done a very good World Cup," Iraola said. "It is normal that other clubs want our best players, our good players, it always happens in other markets. But I want to, also as other clubs want, I want to keep my good players. Probably I'm looking forward more to signing new players than the ones we have here."







