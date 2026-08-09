Andoni Iraola admits Liverpool's 'frailties' persist after frustrating pre-season loss to Monaco!

Despite the disappointing final result, the integration of the attacking duo remains a massive positive. In his programme notes, Iraola spoke about giving the fans a team that they could really identify themselves with and be proud of, adding that this friendly would be an important step on that journey.

The pair, who cost a combined fee of £225 million last summer, showed highly promising signs of a lethal partnership. Wirtz operated exceptionally well behind Isak in a central creative role. While defensive concerns continue to linger, the attacking chemistry is already yielding dividends. Isak expressed satisfaction with the squad's dynamics and determination.

"Really good. I feel like the spirit is good in the group and we're all working hard to make things work. We're going to make sure that we're ready for the start," Isak told LFC TV.