Southampton FC is in advanced talks with the German record champions to sign Israeli midfielder Peretz on a permanent basis, with club officials hopeful of completing the deal before the weekend.
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An official announcement could come as early as this week, as the next adjustment to FC Bayern Munich's goalkeeping department appears imminent
Peretz wants to stay at the club and help it secure promotion to the Premier League, despite receiving offers from other clubs.
The 25-year-old only arrived on loan in January, after a spell at Hamburger SV, to gain match practice. At Bayern Munich, where he joined from Maccabi Tel Aviv for over €5 million in summer 2023, he has no first-team prospects, sitting behind Manuel Neuer, Jonas Urbig and Sven Ulreich.
At St Mary's, however, he thrived, becoming a fan favourite and impressing across the board.
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Peretz kept nine clean sheets for Southampton
The 12-time international has made 26 appearances for Southampton, keeping nine clean sheets while conceding 24 goals. Meanwhile, his contract in Munich runs until 2028.
Peretz's current club has dominated recent headlines in English football. Southampton FC's dream of returning to the Premier League under German manager Tonda Eckert has been cruelly extinguished.
Spy scandal rocks Southampton FC
The English Football League has expelled Southampton from the promotion play-off final against Hull City and imposed a four-point deduction for next season's Championship campaign following a spying scandal.
The row erupted after Middlesbrough staff caught a Southampton intern secretly filming their training session in early May, acting on instructions from above in the clubs' bid for promotion to the Premier League.
Middlesbrough lodged an official complaint with the EFL, which opened proceedings on 13 May and, following a swift investigation, expelled Southampton from the competition on 19 May. The club's appeal, heard the very next day, was rejected, leaving the original sanctions in place.