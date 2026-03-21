For French striker legend Thierry Henry, FC Barcelona are strong favourites to win the Champions League this season. The 7-2 victory over Newcastle United in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 midweek made a huge impression on the 48-year-old, and he is convinced that the competition feels the same way.
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"An incredible team": Thierry Henry has a new favourite in the Champions League
Speaking to CBS Sports, Henry raved about “a night that will go down in history”. He praised the team, saying: “Congratulations, Barcelona. Europe is starting to feel the threat. When a team is in such fine form, nothing is certain. That wasn’t just a triumph; it was a global earthquake.”
What particularly impressed Henry was how Barca shaped the second 45 minutes after their shaky 3-2 half-time lead. “What a second half was that?” asked the former Blaugrana striker: “It was a complete transformation; the team played with a different personality. That was the real Barcelona. When they want to, they can do anything. That is an incredible team.”
Henry was even reminded of Johan Cruyff’s legendary Dream Team from the early 1990s by the attacking whirlwind of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and their teammates, and felt sorry for opponents Newcastle: “Newcastle collapsed against this attacking force. When Barcelona play like that, it’s almost impossible to stop them.”
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Barcelona face Atlético Madrid in the Champions League
Henry’s praise is certainly noteworthy, given that he has criticised Barcelona’s style of play on several occasions this season and, as recently as last autumn, suggested that their high-risk approach and defensive frailties meant they would once again fail to go all the way. “You can’t play with such a high line in the Champions League, I’m afraid,” he stated following the 1–2 home defeat to defending champions PSG in the group stage.
Barcelona have been waiting to win the Champions League title since their victory in the 2015 final in Berlin against Juventus. Last season, coach Hansi Flick’s side were knocked out by Inter Milan in the semi-finals (3-3, 3-4 a.e.t.) after two thrilling matches.
Next up, Barca face LaLiga rivals Atlético Madrid. Should the Blaugrana overcome this hurdle in the quarter-finals, the winner of the tie between Arsenal and Sporting CP awaits in the semi-finals.
The quarter-final fixtures in the Champions League
Real Madrid FC Bayern PSG Liverpool FC FC Barcelona Atlético Madrid Sporting CP Arsenal FC