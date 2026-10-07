These days, the winner has no idea he is the chosen one until the ceremony itself, and Ferré sees both sides of that change: "It is a good idea because it guarantees excitement and suspense. At the same time, it is not very practical for the clubs and players, although it enhances the magic of the Ballon d'Or".
With only a few weeks to go before the winner is crowned in London on 26 October, Ferré weighed in on the race: "I think Kylian Mbappé had a better campaign than Lamine Yamal, but the Ballon d'Or is not requested, it is earned".
He continued: "These things have no effect. The members of the jury are independent and experienced, and frankly, I don't think Mbappé's campaign was very effective".
Ferré added: "He is a wonderful player, but I would not vote for him. He was among the few nominees who did not win any title. It seems strange to me for the best player in the world to not have won anything this season. Football is still a sport with a collective character".