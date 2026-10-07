Pressed to name the two most remarkable calls he had made to the winners, Ferré didn't hesitate: Luka Modric in 2018 and Karim Benzema in 2022.

He said: "As soon as the votes were counted, I called Luka Modric, but he did not answer. A few minutes later, he called me back and I told him. He was silent at first, then he began to cry. He said it was unbelievable, and later admitted that he was so overwhelmed that he could not speak."

Benzema's reaction told a different story. "With Karim Benzema, I was surprised by his coolness during the call," he added. "A few days later, he apologised and explained to me what had happened: 'I wanted to scream, but I was surrounded by my team-mates and I knew I had to keep it secret.'"