The international break is over and AC Milan are ready to get going again. The Rossoneri head to Reggio Emilia on Sunday 11 October to face Sassuolo away from home. Ruben Amorim did not enjoy much luck during the break, with several injuries disrupting his work, but players are now returning from international duty and some have come back refreshed and galvanised.

That applies to Gonçalo Ramos. Interviewed by Dazn, Amorim made clear he has no intention of changing his tactical plans for him and remains convinced that "the goal will come". The same goes for Diego Moreira, the other hugely important signing in a transfer window built "for the present, but above all for the future". The Rossoneri manager has set himself no target beyond winning every match and seeing where that takes them. One thing, though, is certain: the former Manchester United man feels body and soul devoted to lifting the club again. Here are his words.