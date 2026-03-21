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Alvaro Arbeloa speaks out on Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham's international call-ups despite Real Madrid duo's fitness concerns
No issues with national team call-ups
Real Madrid have seen their squad stretched thin recently, with Mbappe nursing a knee problem and Bellingham having hamstring issues. Despite these fitness worries, both players have been summoned by France and England respectively for the upcoming international window.
The decision to allow the stars to travel has sparked debate in Madrid, particularly with a grueling domestic schedule ahead. However, Arbeloa remains unfazed, suggesting that the involvement of world-class players in international football is an inevitability that the club fully accepts.
- AFP
Arbeloa trusts the players' judgment
Speaking to the press, Arbeloa expressed total confidence in the fitness of his key men. "I think it’s phenomenal. Mbappe is going to play tomorrow [against Atletico Madrid], for sure. I see no problem with him going with his national team. If they call them up, it’s because they are very good," Arbeloa said.
Arbeloa extended the same sentiment to Madrid’s English talisman. "It’s the same with Bellingham. He is available and will be there tomorrow. I’m looking forward to seeing him on the pitch. It’s normal for him to play with his country; he’s intelligent and knows what he’s doing. I can't pretend they won't go. I understand their national coaches."
Managing a fitness crisis
While Mbappe and Bellingham are cleared for action, the goalkeeping situation remains a concern following Thibaut Courtois's recent setback. Arbeloa confirmed that he will rely on Andriy Lunin, citing the inherent risks of the sport as a factor in his rotation policy.
"Every time a player steps onto the field, there is a risk," Arbeloa explained. "The best goalkeeper in history has been injured, but we have another great keeper who will show how good he is." He also heaped praise on veteran Antonio Rudiger, calling him a "mirror for young players" after his tireless work to return to fitness.
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What comes next?
Mbappe and France are scheduled to face Brazil and Colombia during this international break, while Bellingham and England will face Uruguay and Japan. But before that, they'll face Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday. Arbeloa's side currently sit second in the table, four points behind leaders Barcelona.
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