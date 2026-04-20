Alvaro Arbeloa claims it's 'easier for Real Madrid to win Champions League than La Liga' in new dig at domestic officials

"There's a reason, and it's easy for many to see," Arbeloa said when asked to explain why Madrid have won six Champions League titles in the last 20 years, while only securing seven league titles in that same period. "We certainly have room for improvement in La Liga in recent years, and in these past few months, I think we've performed better in the big, difficult games than against lesser opponents."

The coach's criticism is the latest in a long-standing battle between the club and the Spanish refereeing body, particularly in the wake of the Negreira investigation. Arbeloa did not hold back on the matter, previously labelling the case "the biggest scandal in Spanish football." He added on Monday: "But we've also experienced situations like [the penalty appeal] in the Girona game, which make it easier for Real Madrid to win a Champions League than La Liga."