The sending off left him furious, yet the Napoli coach still found plenty to admire in his side, who stood firm even defensively against a tough opponent.

He said: "The team put in a good performance, even defensively, against a strong Roma. If we carry on playing with this spirit, we will move up the table."

Asked about his side drifting away from Allegri's usual style, the coach laid out a new approach. "Now I want everyone to play in an attacking style. I have changed my method. At the start of the season the situation was different, but from now on I will field four attackers too if I can."

Kevin De Bruyne's role in building play also came up. Allegri conceded the Belgian could not feature in every match, not with Stanislav Lobotka and Billy Gilmour among the options available to him.

He added: "It is a pity that we dropped two more points. I am angry because of the ending, and perhaps I do not have enough composure to analyse the match. I apologise, because after 25 years of work I too can make mistakes."