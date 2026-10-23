With the win over Bodo/Glimt behind them, a result that revived their Champions League campaign and eased pressure on Massimiliano Allegri's position, Napoli are preparing to face Roma. It's the biggest clash of the eighth round of Serie A 2026/2027. The match takes place tomorrow, Saturday 24 October, at 18:00 at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.
At a press conference, the manager from Livorno previewed the match and laid out his selection dilemmas as he looks to counter Gasperini. He also gave important updates on the injured players.