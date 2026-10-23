"There is a lot at stake, it is an important match, and it is still Napoli v Roma. Roma have been doing well since last year, qualified for the Champions League and are close to top spot. Gasperini is doing an excellent job. They are a team with enthusiasm and good technical ability, so it will be complicated and difficult.





It is important because, after three matches with two wins and a draw, we slipped up in Venice, and it would be good to get back on track in the league, knowing it will not be easy. It is not the last match of the season, the one that decides whether or not you qualify for the Champions League or win the league, but we are in the eighth round and need to improve the areas of our play where we are most lacking."