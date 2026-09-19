Real Madrid manager José Mourinho heads into tomorrow's eagerly awaited capital derby against Atlético Madrid with anxiety swirling around the Whites, a side gripped by crises on two fronts: the technical and the mental.

Mourinho's second spell has fallen short of what Real Madrid's fans hoped for. The team have laboured to close out several matches, and the comparisons with Barcelona have arrived early. The Catalans are flying, wrapping up their wins far more convincingly.

Real Madrid must leave the Riyadh Air Metropolitano with a victory that delivers more than three points. They need one that restores belief to the team and its supporters in their first big test of the Spanish league season.

That task looks anything but simple, with five clear crises hanging over the clash. "Kooora" runs through them below.

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