Getty
Alexia Putellas among the goals as Barcelona Femeni thrash Real Madrid to all but wrap up SEVENTH successive Liga F title
Barcelona dominate El Clasico
Barcelona Femeni have asserted their absolute dominance in Spanish football once again. The Blaugrana controlled the encounter at the Alfredo Di Stefano from the very first whistle, enjoying a staggering 76% possession in the opening half. The breakthrough finally arrived 18 minutes in when Batlle collected the ball on the edge of the penalty area and unleashed a powerful strike that looped over Misa Rodriguez. Madrid struggled to contain the relentless attacking pressure, and despite a crucial goal-line clearance from Galvez shortly after the opener, the visitors remained entirely in control of the contest.
- Getty Images Sport
Putellas extends historic goalscoring record
The visitors continued to suffocate the hosts' defence after the break. Six minutes into the second half, Caroline Graham Hansen showcased her exceptional dribbling skills to bypass her marker and square the ball into the box. Putellas made no mistake, calmly slotting home her side's second goal of the evening. This strike carried significant historical weight, marking the 100th goal Barcelona have scored against Madrid since the capital club officially absorbed CD Tacon. The captain continues to be a nightmare for the Merengues, further extending her impressive record as the all-time leading goalscorer in El Clasico history.
Batlle reflects on breaking the low block
The result was put beyond any doubt 55 minutes into the match when Batlle turned provider. Her dangerous cross from the flank caused chaos in the six-yard box, leading to Maelle Lakrar inadvertently diverting the ball into her own net. Reflecting on her crucial opening strike and the team's tactical approach during a half-time interview, the full-back explained: "I was lucky that it ended up going in. We are coming inside a lot against a fairly low block. Shots from outside help. We are playing a good game, they are not jumping out so much. You have to have peace of mind to find the gaps and get to the goal."
- AFP
League and European double in sight
This latest triumph moves Pere Romeu's side 13 points clear at the top of the table with only 18 points left to play for. It is a lead that feels insurmountable given their near-perfect record of 22 wins and just one defeat this season. The emphatic 3-0 victory also serves as the perfect confidence booster ahead of the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Real at the Spotify Camp Nou. Having already secured a stunning 6-2 win in the reverse fixture on March 24, Barcelona are heavily favoured to progress whilst simultaneously keeping one hand tightly on the domestic trophy.