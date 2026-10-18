Phil Foden is finding his way back. The England midfielder ended a goal drought stretching beyond 10 months during Manchester City's 3-2 win over Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Saturday.

That strike meant more than a single afternoon's work. His celebration said plenty about his bond with the club and its supporters, at a time when City are desperate to rediscover the player who once lit up their front line.

Foden's last goal had come on 14 December, when he struck against Crystal Palace in a 3-0 win.

Remarkably, he scored on his first appearance since collecting a red card against Manchester United a month ago.