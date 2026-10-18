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Manchester City v Ipswich Town - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Alarm bells for the City star: has Foden begun the journey to restore his standing?

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town
Manchester City
Ipswich Town
Premier League
Manchester City vs AEK Athens
AEK Athens
Champions League
P. Foden
R. Cherki
England
Greece
France

An important start after a long goal drought

Phil Foden is finding his way back. The England midfielder ended a goal drought stretching beyond 10 months during Manchester City's 3-2 win over Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Saturday.

That strike meant more than a single afternoon's work. His celebration said plenty about his bond with the club and its supporters, at a time when City are desperate to rediscover the player who once lit up their front line.

Foden's last goal had come on 14 December, when he struck against Crystal Palace in a 3-0 win.

Remarkably, he scored on his first appearance since collecting a red card against Manchester United a month ago.

  • A message from the celebration moment

    The Manchester Evening News website said: "Foden celebrated his goal with a clenched fist, before saluting his team-mate Jeremy Doku, who provided the assist, then interacted with the supporters in the stands at the Etihad Stadium, pointing to the Manchester City badge on his shirt in front of the South Stand."

    It continued: "This moment reflected a sense of unity between the player, the club and its fans, and offered a positive sign regarding the possibility of Foden regaining his standing within the team."

    Foden had been flying in the first half of last season. Six goals in five games marked one of the best spells of his career. Then it all tailed off after the turn of the year, with the midfielder unable to nail down a starting spot or deliver the decisive moments City needed.

  • An alarm bell for Rayan Cherki?

    The report continued: "Despite the positive performance against Ipswich Town, one match is not enough to conclude that Foden will secure a permanent place in the playmaker role at the expense of Rayan Cherki, but the signs the player showed were encouraging."

    Foden looked freer after his goal. He found space to receive the ball and kept his passing simple and accurate, and he even tried to push forward in support of Erling Haaland during one second-half attack, though the ball ran away from him.

    Passing options came from him too. He dropped in to collect possession from Marc Guehi in the middle of the Manchester City pitch before feeding Josko Gvardiol, who fumbled the control and put it out of play.

    Read also: Vinicius embarrasses Mourinho: Alonso's numbers reveal the difference


  • "I deserved this goal"

    Foden left the pitch in the 77th minute to a warm reception from the City fans, hoping to earn a chance to start and score again in front of them when the side host AEK Athens on Tuesday in the Champions League.

    "Definitely, I've deserved this goal for a while," Foden said of his return to scoring.

    Ending that drought should hand him the morale boost he needs to rediscover his form and start delivering what Manchester City expect of him in the next phase.

    Read also: He set a trap for him: Spanish journalist on the sending-off incident: this is the worst thing about Yamal
    Read also: "Made of the stuff of greats": Bouaddi confirms Maresca's impression, a new step towards a bigger role at City

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20 Oct 2026

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